School Board committees handle short, routine agenda

Committees of the Acadia Parish Schol Board handled a number of housekeeping items when they met in regular session Monday night.

Items being sent to the full board for consideration at the July 13 meeting will include

• final revisions for the 2019-2020 budget;

• final review of the revenue and expenditures for the 2020-2021 General Fund Budget, Special Revenue and other funds;

• permission to advertise for hunting lease bids for approximately 310 wooded acres of board-owned property in Evangeline;

• approval of Fiscal Year 2020-2021 Salary Book.

• continuing the Cooperative Extension 4-H Youth Development Agreement between the LSU AgCenter and the APSB for the period July 1, through June 30, 2025.

APSB renews this agreement every five years and allocates $10,000 per year to the Cooperative Extension office. The committee hopes to have full board approval for five more years at the next meeting.

Other routine agenda items that the board recognized were:

• a report from D.S. Bus South, on their preparations for the upcoming school year.

Those preparations include, washing buses and routine maintenance. D.S. Bus South has also been working to retain drivers during the pandemic in order to have enough drivers for when school returns to session.

• an update on Head Start.

The next regular session APSB meeting will be held on July 13 at 5 p.m. in the APSB Board Room located at 2402 N. Parkerson Ave.