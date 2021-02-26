Rotary talks vaccines with Dr. Aertker

The Rotary Club of Crowley recently welcomed Dr. Robert Aertker to inform members on the current climate of COVID-19 and vaccines available.

Aertker began the presentation by discussing the eradication of diseases polio and the measles.

The first polio vaccine was given in 1955 and the United States has been polio free since 1979.

Vaccinating for measles began in 1963 and were improved in 1968. The U.S. declared that the ongoing measles transmission had been eliminated in 2000. However, cases can still be imported via travelers from/to foreign countries.

The physician then explained how important the mass distribution of the newly created COVID-19 vaccines is in eradicating this disease. he said these newly created COVID-19 vaccines will, in time, have the same effect as other vaccines have through out history.

Aertker explained the different types of vaccines currently created and what is available for the public.

The way that this vaccine works, according to the Mayo Clinic, is Messenger RNA uses genetically engineered mRNA to give your cells instructions for how to make a harmless piece of the S protein found on the surface of the COVID-19 virus. After vaccination, your immune cells begin making the S protein pieces and displaying them on cell surfaces.

This causes your body to create antibodies. If you become infected with the COVID-19 virus, these antibodies will fight the virus.

After the mRNA helps your cells make the protein pieces, it is immediately broken down. It never enters the nucleus of your cells, where your DNA is kept.

Both the Pfizer-BioNTech and the Moderna COVID-19 vaccines use mRNA.

The next types of vaccines expected to be available to the public are a Vector vaccine.

In this type of vaccine, genetic material from the COVID-19 virus is inserted into a different kind of weakened live virus, such as an adenovirus. The weakened virus (viral vector) serves as a delivery system.

When the viral vector gets into your cells, it delivers genetic material from the COVID-19 virus that gives your cells instructions to make copies of the S protein. Once your cells display the S proteins on their surfaces, your immune system responds by creating antibodies and defensive white blood cells.

If you become infected with the COVID-19 virus, the antibodies will fight the virus.

Viral vector vaccines can’t cause you to become infected with the COVID-19 virus or the viral vector virus. Also, the genetic material that’s delivered doesn’t become part of your DNA.

Johnson & Johnson as well as AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford are working on viral vector COVID-19 vaccines.

Aertker concluded his program encouraging club members to embrace the new vaccines for COVID-19 because like the common cold the virus will likely be around for a while. And, as he stressed to the club, his goal is to help club members be informed to make good decisions on vaccines and encouraged others to protect not subject yourself to COVID-19.

Lastly, he noted that there is a light at the end of the tunnel.