Rotary donates food baskets

Mon, 01/04/2021 - 3:28pm
CROWLEY

THE POST-SIGNAL / Desiray Seaux
The Crowley Rotary Club recently delivered food baskets for 12 families in need during the holiday season. The baskets were prepared by LaGrange Food Mart and the club picked up the baskets at that location. The participating Rotarians include Troy Breaux, Cassidy Stoma Kondert, Antionette Pete, Peggy Sandidge, Dr. Ezora Proctor, Kollie Doucet, Mary Zaunbrecher with granddaughter Mary Ella Zaunbrecher. Second row, includes, Wayland Harmon of Lagrange.

