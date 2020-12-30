Rotary Club hears Teche Project update

The Rotary Club of Crowley recently welcomed Erin Zaunbrecher Bass, Crowley native and Notre Dame alumni, as its guest speaker.

Bass is the administrator, membership coordinator and public relations and marketing director for The Teche Project.

According to their website, The Teche Ecology, Culture and History Education Project started in 2008 and, after more than a decade, has become known as a “Teche Renaissance.”

The nonprofit organization has grown to include more than 400 individuals passionate about making Bayou Teche a healthier waterway for fishing, kayaking, canoeing, boating, tubing and even swimming.

Bayou Teche has been listed on the federal list of impaired waterways. The Teche Project advocates for improved water quality along with aesthetics and recreation.

The Teche Project hosts clean ups, conducts bank-line restoration and wood duck management workshops.

By working to make Bayou Teche whole again the group was able to get the waterway designated as the only National Water Trail in Louisiana since 2015.

Bayou Teche runs 135 miles from Port Barre to Ber­wick, through St. Landry, St. Martin, Iberia and St. Mary parishes. It is easily accessed from several state highways and Interstate 10.

The trail has a total of 13 established access points that provide access to paddle trips with town-to-town segments as short as 6 miles or as long as 12 miles.

The trail flows through the communities of Port Barre, Arnaudville, Cecilia, Breaux Bridge, Parks, St. Martinville, Loureauville, New Iberia, Jeanerette, Charenton (Chitimacha Tribe of Louisiana lands), Baldwin, Franklin, Centerville, Patterson, and Berwick.

Many of these towns have access docks specifically designed for kayaks and canoes. (Find a list of kayak docks and access points at techeproject.org.)

The meandering waterway was once the home of a booming cypress industry in the 1900s.

According to Chitimacha Tribe legend, the bayou was formed when, many, many years ago, there was a huge and venomous snake. It was so large and so long that its size was not measured in feet, but in miles. Its head was at what is now known as Morgan City and its body stretched beyond St. Martinville and Breaux Bridge to its tail, which rested in Port Barré.

This enormous snake had been an enemy of the Chitimacha for many years, doing a lot of destruction to their ways of life. One day the Chitimacha Chief called together his warriors and had them prepare themselves for battle with their enemy, the snake.

In those days, there were no guns that they could use to destroy the snake. All they had were their clubs and bows and arrows, the arrowheads being made not from flint, but from a large bone from the local garfish.

Of course, a snake over 124 miles long could not be instantly killed. The warriors fought courageously to kill the enemy, but it fought just as hard to try to survive. As the snake turned, coiled and twisted in the last few days of a slow but sure death, it broadened, curved and deepened the place wherein his huge body lay.

As his body decomposed, the place began to deepen more. The Bayou Teche (“Teche” meaning “snake”) is today proof of the exact position into which this enemy placed himself when overcome by the Chitimachas in the days of their strength.

To find out more about the Teche project visit the website at techeproject.org.