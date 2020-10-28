Registration, early vote dates set for Dec. 5 election

The last day for persons to register to vote in the Dec. 5 General Election (runoffs) is Wednesday, Nov. 4, at 4:30 p.m. for in-person or by-mail registrations, according to Billie J. Meyer, Acadia Parish Registrar of Voters.

The deadline for GeauxVote online registration is Saturday, Nov. 14.

Regular office hours are from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, in the registrar’s office at 568 NW Court Circle.

Proper identification required for registering to vote includes one of the following: a current Louisiana driver’s license or Louisiana ID card, birth certificate and/or Baptismal certificate.

Early voting for the Dec. 5 election will be Friday, Nov. 20, through Saturday, Nov. 28, except Sunday, Nov. 22.

Voting hours will be from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

The same identification, along with a voter identification card, is required to vote.

Voters who require assistance during early voting or when they go to their voting precinct on election day are required to bring a physician’s certificate or excuse stating the reason they need assistance, according to Meyer.

That document is to be given to the registrar or to the commissioner in charge to be delivered to the registrar.

For any additional information, call the registrar’s office at 788-8841.