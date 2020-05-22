Rayne Rotary blood drive May 27

RAYNE - The Rotary Club of Rayne will host a community blood drive on Wednesday, May 27.

The drive will be conducted from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Rayne Building and Loan and, while walk-ins will be welcomed, appointments are encouraged, according to Nick Simoneaux, Rotary chairman.

“Our first blood drive in April was a huge success and we are hoping to build on that,” said Simoneaux. “For healthy people looking for a way to help out during this pandemic, donating blood could be a quick, safe and easy way to contribute.”

To make a reservation, call Beverly Meche at (337) 280-7322.

Because of social distancing directives, donors may be asked to wait in vehicles until their turn. Members of the Rotary Club of Rayne will be on hand to assist with registration.

Blood donations have plummeted across the country, as schools, offices and other sites that typically host blood drives shut down to prevent the spread of coronavirus. People practicing “social distancing” are cancelling appointments at hospitals and blood donation centers.

Health care officials have assured that individuals are not at risk of contracting coronavirus through the blood donation process or through blood transfusion, according to the FDA and AABB, a nonprofit that represents the blood transfusion field.

To ease concerns, the donor’s temperature is taken at the beginning of all appointments. Personnel also disinfect hard surfaces and have hand sanitizer at the ready.

Donors are encouraged to eat before donating and to bring a picture ID to the site. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 with parental consent).