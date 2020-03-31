Rayne Police request info in Monday shooting

RAYNE - On the evening of Monday, March 30, at 9:42 p.m., the Rayne Police Department responded to multiple calls regarding gunshots heard in the area of North Chevis and North McGown.

Officers responded to the scene where the investigation revealed Cleveland Guidry, a 37-year-old black male of Rayne, was shot in the back after a dispute following a dice game.

It was revealed the victim had been transported from the scene of the shooting before officers arrived. He was treated at an area hospital for a non-life threatening wounds.

The investigation is still on-going and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Dylan Istre at 337-393-2924 or dylan.istre@raynepd.org.

Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 by calling Crimestoppers of Acadiana at 789-TIPS.