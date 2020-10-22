Article Image Alt Text

Suspects in theft of ice storage bins.

Rayne Police investigating felony theft of ice storage bins

Thu, 10/22/2020 - 3:27pm
RAYNE

Detectives with the Rayne Police Department are investigating the felony theft of three ice storage bins from two local businesses. Both of these thefts occurred during the month of September.
Two suspects were captured on video surveillance placing the blue insulated ice bins into the bed of their truck.
The suspects are believed to be a white male and white female. The vehicle is described as a white Chevrolet extended cab with a tool box in the bed of the truck. The value of this theft is over $3,000.
Anyone having any information regarding this crime are urged to call the tips line at 789-TIPS or download the P3 app on a mobile device to report a tip anonymously.
All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

Acadia Parish Today

Crowley Post-Signal
602 N. Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526
Phone: 337-783-3450
Fax: 337-788-0949

Rayne-Acadian Tribune
108 North Adama, Rayne, LA 70578
Phone: 337-334-3186
Fax: 337-334-8474

Church Point News
315 N. Main St., Church Point, LA 70525
Phone: 337-684-5711
Fax: 337-684-5793

Acadia Parish Today Copyright  © 2020