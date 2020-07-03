Rayne Planning Commission resumes meetings

RAYNE - Following a three-month recess due to the meeting restrictions set forth due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Rayne Planning Commission met for the first time in four months on Monday, June 29, at City Hall.

The 12:30 p.m. meeting saw three requests brought before the Commission, including Lee Seilhan, Jerry Bergeron, Ron Sonnier, and Sanders Senegal by phone. Absent was Wayne Wyatt.

The first request was for a variance from Donovohn O’Neil at 621 East G Street for a 10-foot addition to his home and a three-foot addition to his garage. City Inspector Mark, attending by phone conference, noted all signatures were received and all paperwork was in order. Commission members voted its approval to bring before the City Council.

The second request was for a variance from Lynnette Scott at 401 N. Arenas to convert a residence to a duplex (multi-family residential unit). Daigle noted that one signature was missing for the 100 percent needed from adjourning neighbors. That being said, the Commission members denied their approval for the action to the City Council.

The third and final request for a variance was from Quentin Melancon at 503 East E Street to open a repair shop at his residence from R-2 to C-2 zoning.

Melancon noted his so-called “shop” is not a business, mostly a hobby shop where he tinkers and updates classic vehicles. After much discussion and comments by Melancon, his wife Debbie, and Louis “Bedoo” Meche, the Commission members denied the request and the location should continue as a hobby shop.