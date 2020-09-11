Rayne Market set Saturday at Depot Square

RAYNE - On Saturday, Sept. 12, the Rayne Chamber of Commerce and City of Rayne will be hosting the Rayne Marketplace (formerly Farmers Market) from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at The Depot Square in Rayne.

The Chamber will be honoring local farmer’s in conjunction with September as Agricultural Awareness Month, including speakers of different aspects of agriculture.

Tractor Supply will be on hand to provide supplies for children to pot plants and take home to care for.

Also provided for the day will be live music and over 20-plus vendors with handmade creations.

The Rayne Chamber of Commerce will have a vendor booth to promote the onging “Farm To Table Raffle”. Raffle tickets are $10 per chance which includes 300-400 pounds of meat, plus an additional $200 towards processing costs. The calf was donated by Stacy Ancelet of Ancelet Farms.

The raffle drawing will take place on Saturday, Nov. 28, during Small Business Saturday for Rayne businesses and the annual Holiday Marketplace at Depot Square.

The Chamber is also inviting local 4-H students to showcase their animals during the Rayne Marketplace.

Chairman Marietta Sikat adds that vendors are still welcomed to participate by contacting the Chamber at 334-2332 to reserve a spot at the Depot.