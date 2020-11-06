Rayne man sentenced for child sex crimes

A Rayne man with a history of committing sexual crimes was sentenced earlier this week in federal court, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook.

Joseph Emery Menard, 44, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge S. Maurice Hicks Jr. to 360 months — 30 years — in prison followed by 15 years of supervised release for receiving child pornography.

Evidence presented at Menard’s guilty plea hearing on May 5, and the sentencing hearing held Wednesday revealed that law enforcement officers received information that the defendant was sexually abusing two young prepubescent children.

In order to obtain evidence of that crime, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Menard’s residence.

During the search, they seized a computer from his residence. The computer was found to have over 600 images of child pornography, some of which were of prepubescent children.

Further investigation revealed that the images had been downloaded from the Internet and received by Menard on Nov. 6, 11, and 12, 2018, and he knew that the images contained child pornography.

Menard was previously prosecuted in the 15th Judicial District Court for Lafayette Parish.

On May 15, 2000, he pled guilty to two counts of molestation of a juvenile, an offense relating to abusive sexual conduct involving a young prepubescent minor.