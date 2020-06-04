Article Image Alt Text

Rayne Library opens Monday

Thu, 06/04/2020 - 4:40pm
RAYNE - All branches of the Acadia Parish Library system will be opening to the public on Monday, June 8.
Virtual Toddler Time will also be held Monday with the staff of the Rayne Library. Tune in at 10 a.m. on the Rayne Library’s Facebook page for a Gruffalo themed story time.
Please observe guidelines for re-opening below:
• Face masks are strongly encouraged for all patrons
• Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult
• Meeting rooms will be unavailable until further notice
• Fines will not be charged. There is no charge for copies or prints and patrons may copy/print up to 10 pages a day
• Donated books will not be accepted until further notice
• Curb side services will still be available for patrons
We ask that patrons please observe standard social distancing guidelines while visiting the libraries.
The library staff is taking all necessary precautions to prevent the spread of Covid-19 by sanitizing all books when they are returned to our library, wearing face masks and practicing appropriate hand washing techniques throughout the day.

