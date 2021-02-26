Rayne juvenile arrested in Feb. 23 shooting

A Rayne juvenile has been arrested and two others are being sought in connection with a shooting here Tuesday, Feb. 23.

According to Police Chief Carroll J. Stelly, Rayne Police responded to a shooting incident in the 600 block of North Arenas Street at 6:49 p.m.

Witnesses alleged three male suspects chased a Honda sedan and one of the males fired a round into the vehicle as it drove away. The vehicle was occupied by a 16-year-old male passenger and an 18-year-old female driver. Neither was struck by the bullet.

At just before 11 the following morning, officers arrested a 16-year-old and charged him with attempted first-degree murder.

Stelly said two other juvenile suspects are being sought.