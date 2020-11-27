Rayne Holiday Marketplace event canceled

Fri, 11/27/2020 - 11:21am
RAYNE

In the wake of Gov. John Bel Edwards’ announcement that the state would roll back to “modified Phase 2” restrictions, the Holiday Marketplace planned for Saturday in Rayne has been canceled.
“It is with heavy heart that the Rayne Chamber of Commerce has no choice but to cancel our scheduled Holiday Marketplace for Saturday, Nov. 28,” the Chamber announced via a Facebook post.
“The governor put our state in a mandate to go back to Phase 2 regulations which puts us over the allocated occupancy.”
In a related matter, drawing in the Chamber’s “Farm to Table” calf raffle will be delayed until Monday.
Chamber officials note that despite the cancellation of the downtown Marketplace, Small Business Saturday will go on.
While shopping at Rayne businesses, customers will receive a paper ornament. Those ornaments can be turned in at the Chamber office beginning at 10 a.m. Monday.
One will be drawn for $100 in Chamber Cash.

