MARCH HONOREES - Rayne High School student and teacher honorees for the month of January during the 2019-2020 school year are, from left, freshman Treasure Daigle, sophomore Taylor Smith, teacher honoree April Dupuis and junior Ryder Hawley. Absent from photo is senior Mason Lockwood.

Rayne High Teen Scene March honorees

Wed, 03/25/2020 - 3:26pm
Lisa Soileaux, Rayne Acadian-Tribune
Wednesday, March 25, 2020

RAYNE - Rayne High School’s monthly announcement of the school’s “Students and Teacher of the Month” is published each month in the Teen Scene section of The Rayne Acadian-Tribune.
Students are selected by members of the faculty and are recognized for their character, leadership, contribution to RHS, and academic performance.
Each student/teacher is rewarded the following: a care package that includes goody bag with special treats, a student/teacher of month t-shirt, exposure in the local newspaper, and a free luncheon with administrators prepared by the Pro-Start students of Rayne High School.
Rayne High School’s March “Teacher of the Month” during 2019-2020 school year is April Dupuis. She is a classroom instructor teaching advanced math, pre-calculus and algebra I. In addition to serving as faculty advisor of the school’s Rally Team, she has been a teacher at Rayne High School for seven of her eight years of teaching.
The March “Students of the Month” are: senior - Mason Lockwood; junior - Ryder Hawley; sophomore - Taylor Smith; and freshman - Treasure Daigle.
Students and Teachers of the Month are sponsored by the Rayne High School PTO. These individuals display good leadership qualities which help to make RHS a better place, contribute to our school’s success, and showcase what it means to possess Wolf Pride.

