Rayne High Teen Scene March honorees

RAYNE - Rayne High School’s monthly announcement of the school’s “Students and Teacher of the Month” is published each month in the Teen Scene section of The Rayne Acadian-Tribune.

Students are selected by members of the faculty and are recognized for their character, leadership, contribution to RHS, and academic performance.

Each student/teacher is rewarded the following: a care package that includes goody bag with special treats, a student/teacher of month t-shirt, exposure in the local newspaper, and a free luncheon with administrators prepared by the Pro-Start students of Rayne High School.

Rayne High School’s March “Teacher of the Month” during 2019-2020 school year is April Dupuis. She is a classroom instructor teaching advanced math, pre-calculus and algebra I. In addition to serving as faculty advisor of the school’s Rally Team, she has been a teacher at Rayne High School for seven of her eight years of teaching.

The March “Students of the Month” are: senior - Mason Lockwood; junior - Ryder Hawley; sophomore - Taylor Smith; and freshman - Treasure Daigle.

Students and Teachers of the Month are sponsored by the Rayne High School PTO. These individuals display good leadership qualities which help to make RHS a better place, contribute to our school’s success, and showcase what it means to possess Wolf Pride.