Rayne High graduation to honor 2020 graduates

RAYNE - Of an estimated 171 graduates of Rayne High School who will receive their high school diplomas Saturday, May 23, at the 10:30 a.m. commencement in the school’s stadium, 12 will graduate with highest grade point average, named “Highest Distinction” medallion recipients” graduates of the 2020 class.

The traditional graduation ceremony will be modified due to the COVID-19 coronavirus restrictions and social distancing procedures with the graduates, joined by their parents, will receive their diplomas during a ceremony to accommodate the social distancing mandates. Graduates will be seated on the football field with their guests in the stands of the stadium. Each senior will receive three tickets for guests.

Superintendent Scott Richard announced last week that, after reviewing and considering the recent Phase 1 Reopening Guidelines put forth by the Governor during a Wednesday afternoon press conference, “the leadership teams at the high school and district levels feel we can provide for a different graduation ceremony that allows for a larger group gathering, as long as social distancing and COVID-19 precautions are strictly followed.”

In the event of inclement weather, the procession will be moved to the parent pickup line near the gymnasium with seniors and their parents exiting their vehicles and entering the north gym through the first entrance, walk to center court where they will receive their diploma and take a picture, then exit through the second exit door and depart from campus.

Top graduates of the class of 2020 to receive honor medallions are:

• Ethan Scott Alleman, son of Jason and Leslie Alleman;

• Londyn Alise Bardash, daughter of Mark and Melanie Bardash;

• Gracie Lynn Bergeron, daughter of Frank and Dawn Bergeron;

• Kassidie Michelle Bourgeois, daughter of Luke and Kristie Bourgeois;

• Candice Lynn Brown, daughter of Jarrit and Heather Bower;

• Mikayla Ashlee Dronet, daughter of Teddy Credeur and Jani Credeur;

• Tanner Dane LaGrange, son of Joshua LaGrange and Amanda Doga;

• Leah Kate Olivier, daughter of Corey and Angela Olivier;

• Mary Elizabeth Pepper, daughter of Shawn and Melanie Pepper;

• Lindsey Shea Primeaux, daughter of Dwayne and Laury Primeaux;

• Alixandra Nevaeh Thibodeaux, daughter of Shawn Thibodeaux and Abby Johnson; and

• Trevor James Wiltz, son of Kendrick Wiltz and Wendy Mills.

Medallion recipients have maintained four quality points or higher in all high school and dual enrollment coursework pursued. Each will receive a prestigious honor medallion during Saturday’s graduation ceremonies.

Graduates “With Distinction” (3.6 GPA and higher) receiving gold cords are Taylor Mackenzie Babineaux, Makenzie Claire Comeaux, Kianna Marie Cormier, Elizabeth Nicole Daigle, Madeleine Paige Deville, Trivion Quinaé Francis, Chloe Lynn Guilbeau, Madison Marie Heins, Hayley Mychelle Hoover, Ruth Elise Johnson, Skye M’Layne Lemoine, Joshua Anthony McCrory, Autumn Elizabeth Meche, Lillian Marie Melancon, Briana Cecile Richard, Emile André Richard, Morley Kathryn Richard, Layson Breez Venable and Nicholas Ethen Paul Viator.

Graduates “With Honors” (3.2 - 3.599 GPA) receiving white cords are Alyssa Rae Dorsett, Jaiklyn Faye Floyd, Taylor Grace Harrison, Hannah Claire Jenkins, Lexie Claire Marks, Kurt Brennon Meaux, Madison Renee Nero and Jacie Elizabeth Richard.

Also to be presented during the abbreviated graduation ceremony is the prestigious “Mr. and Miss Rayne High School” award.