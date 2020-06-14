Rayne Council accepts $2M bid on Water Plant upgrade

RAYNE - Following two months of Zoom meetings, the Rayne City Council held its June meeting on Monday at the Rayne City Court, allowing additional room for audience members to attend while adhering to social distancing guidelines.

Top priority for the Council to approve during the meeting was to accept the submitted low bid for the Water Treatment Plant Improvements Project received from Wharton-Smith, Inc.

Tim Mader of Mader Engineering presented the Council members and Mayor Charles “Chuck” Robichaux the bid tabulation sheet of submitted bids received by June 4, including four competitive bids in line with the engineer’s opinion of the probable cost of the anticipated work.

The low bid by Wharton-Smith, Inc. of $2,045,000 was accepted and approved.

Mader also noted that the projected loan closing is expected in August, dependent on the DHH’s timeline.

Work, installation of of the new generator, electrical work and additional improvements and updates for the water plant is expected to begin in December. Work on the new clarifier and equipment is expected to begin in March of 2021 with construction expected to be completed by the end of May 2021.

A short film of the existing water treatment facility was shown, which also included the work expected on the 53-year-old structure.

Robichaux also presented a slide presentation of a number of water and electrical devices that are needed throughout the year for the city’s water system to operate.

“As you are all aware, these motors and parts are not cheap,” Robichaux stated. “And the older the water system is, the more repairs and parts are needed.

“There’s no doubt our water system that was built in 1967 has served us well, way past what was expected of when it was built over 50 years ago. But, it’s now on borrowed time. That’s why a new system is needed.”

Robichaux also noted that parts for the old water system are no longer available and must be hand fabricated, which is costly and can take weeks, sometimes months, to be available.

While discussing the anticipated water system upgrades and new water rates now in its third month, a speaker was heard, Jared Lawless (paid in protest, along with Roland Boudreaux, Interco Tires, Days Inn Motel and Gerald LaGrange) as noted on his speaker card.

Lawless spoke of his concerns of the new water rates as applied to the city’s small businesses (Rayne has 328 commercial/business water customers). His main complaint was the new “inflated” water rates for commercial ($50) and industrial ($75) customers.

“As a small business owner,” Lawless began, “I think there should be a breakdown of commercial rates between small and large businesses. I use a small amount of water and now have this large bill.”

Lawless noted he only uses about 800 gallons per month at his office at 708 The Boulevard, which he explained is less than most residences.

Robichaux reminded Lawless that he, like everyone else, was invited to attend meetings last year and participate in the entire process of determining the increase of water rates needed to be made to comply with the state mandates.

“Here we are, three months into the new rates, and you want us to make a change mid-stream,” said Robichaux in response to the suggestion.

“That’s why we have open meetings, we publicize and extend the process along for months — for people to give us their opinions and suggestions so our Council can make the best decision possible.”

Todd Abshire with the Louisiana Rural Water Association, who provided the rate study for the new water rates, was also in attendance to answer any questions the audience or Council had concerning the new rates.

Tiffany Thibodeaux with Thibodeaux Accounting was also on hand to give her opinion of the numbers as to the profit-loss margin with the new rates, in addition to “providing the best possible services when spending the people’s money.”

No other suggestions or comments were presented when Robichaux asked for additional input, which saw the subject closed.

In other business, the Council approved the introduction of an ordinance (No. 2019) to amend a section of work conditions of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Rayne. The Council voted to approve and it will be addressed at the July 13 meeting.

The monthly financial update was presented by City Clerk Annette Cutrera and approved by the Council.

Also approved was a request by Precious Paws Animal Rescue to hold a street drive on Saturday, June 27, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the main city intersections. Proceeds will benefit with local shelters and with the ongoing animal adoption process.

The Council also approved a request by Police Chief Carroll Stelly to declare a 2005 Dodge Durango as surplus.

The final comments and updates were given on the following subjects:

• Old Fire Station and property on North Polk Street has been donated to the city by the Foreman estate;

• Recreation Department will have a season but will be shortened with everyone’s safety in mind;

• New basketball court will soon be installed near Armstrong Middle School;

• A new Martin Luther King Center is on the horizon with plans beginning for the new 3,000 square foot facility.