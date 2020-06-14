Rayne City parks remain closed with restrictions

RAYNE - Although Phase 2 of the Governor’s reopening of the state began Friday due to the COVID-19 closures since March, city parks are one of a few items on a list that still remain closed as announced by Mayor Charles “Chuck” Robichaux.

“All city facilities, including parks, community centers and gathering facilities, will remain closed until the Governor gives the 100 percent opening for those areas,” stated Robichaux.

“I would love to open up everything,” Robichaux notes, “But, like we’ve seen during the past couple weeks, there’s always people who will break the rules and ruin it for everyone. We just can’t take that chance and place people’s health at risk.”

Outdoor playgrounds and play centers was included with the implementation of Phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan last week with an increase to 50 percent of capacity. But, city facilities will remain closed.

Robichaux continued, “I know everyone’s anxious to get out there and play on the new playground equipment recently installed at the city parks and play some baseball at the ball parks; but, I’m asking everyone to be patient for just a little while longer so we can keep everyone safe and healthy.”

Rayne Recreation Director Dwayne Derise is still accepting applications for when the annual baseball/softball summer program will soon begin.

“Sure, it will be a shortened season, but the kids will be able to at least get to enjoy an abbreviated season with their friends,” Derise stated.

Derise has contacted all parents whose children have been signed up for the summer session. If a parent signed up their child to participate and has not been contacted by Derise, please call 334-6644 or contact him on Facebook messenger.

Once all players have been verified (this week), parents will be contacted and informed of when practice and baseball/softball games will begin.

“We will have a summer season,” Derise added, “But, there will be safety precautions taken to ensure our kids and guests stay safe. Those guidelines will be strictly enforced.”

Only uniform shirts will be provided for players. No hats or visors will be provided due to contact restrictions.

Other areas able to open for business this week at 50 percent occupancy during Phase 2 include:

• Restaurants, cafes and coffee shops

• Shopping malls (including food courts, following restaurant guidance)

• Gyms and fitness centers

• Barber and beauty shops and nail salons

• Movie theaters

• Racetracks (not open to spectators)

• Museums (including children’s museums), zoos, aquariums

• Bars and breweries with LDH food permits

• Pool halls, bowling alleys and skating rinks (children must be accompanied by an adult)

• Event centers and wedding venues

Casinos and video poker establishments may open at 50 percent occupancy, but limited to 75 percent of their gaming positions, with spacing to allow for social distancing and with enhanced sanitation. .

Bars and breweries that do not have LDH food permits will be able to open with strict social distancing requirements and patrons seated at 25 percent occupancy.

Arcades and trampoline parks may open under approved plans by the State Fire Marshal, with minors accompanied by parents.

Summer camps were allowed to open with restrictions in Phase One, and additional guidance will be issued. Sleep-away camps are not allowed in Phase Two.

The following businesses remain closed: carnivals, amusement parks, water parks, fairs, contact sports, children’s indoor play centers, theme parks, concert and music halls, and other similar businesses.

Live entertainment is not permitted inside any building or indoor function.