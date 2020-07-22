Rayne Chamber plans inaugural ‘Summer Shopping Event’

RAYNE - The Rayne Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce its city-wide summer shopping event, “Splash Into Summer”.

Promotions and marketing will begin on August 3 until August 7 via the chamber’s social media/Facebook page. The event will conclude on Saturday, Aug. 8, with a full day of shopping and dining around the city.

Participating businesses will be decorated in a summer theme and will be offering various promotions, discounts, specialty items, door prizes, and much more.

The Chamber will also be open for a raffle, picture opportunities with props, along with cake and punch. The Chamber will also assist several businesses that do not have store fronts represented at the Chamber office.

Over 15 businesses are participating in the event with anyone wishing to partake in the festivities asked to contact Jennifer Autin, Chamber Business Development Coordinator by July 24, at raynechamber1@bellsouth.net or by calling 337-334-2332.

The entire community is invited to stop in and support these local businesses.

More information and list of participants will be provided in next week’s newspaper.