Article Image Alt Text

Rayne Chamber plans inaugural ‘Summer Shopping Event’

Wed, 07/22/2020 - 4:18pm
Lisa Soileaux, Rayne Acadian-Tribune
Wednesday, July 22, 2020

RAYNE - The Rayne Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce its city-wide summer shopping event, “Splash Into Summer”.
Promotions and marketing will begin on August 3 until August 7 via the chamber’s social media/Facebook page. The event will conclude on Saturday, Aug. 8, with a full day of shopping and dining around the city.
Participating businesses will be decorated in a summer theme and will be offering various promotions, discounts, specialty items, door prizes, and much more.
The Chamber will also be open for a raffle, picture opportunities with props, along with cake and punch. The Chamber will also assist several businesses that do not have store fronts represented at the Chamber office.
Over 15 businesses are participating in the event with anyone wishing to partake in the festivities asked to contact Jennifer Autin, Chamber Business Development Coordinator by July 24, at raynechamber1@bellsouth.net or by calling 337-334-2332.
The entire community is invited to stop in and support these local businesses.
More information and list of participants will be provided in next week’s newspaper.

Acadia Parish Today

Crowley Post-Signal
602 N. Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526
Phone: 337-783-3450
Fax: 337-788-0949

Rayne-Acadian Tribune
108 North Adama, Rayne, LA 70578
Phone: 337-334-3186
Fax: 337-334-8474

Church Point News
315 N. Main St., Church Point, LA 70525
Phone: 337-684-5711
Fax: 337-684-5793

Acadia Parish Today Copyright  © 2020