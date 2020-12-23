Rayne Chamber honors intern; prepares for new leadership

RAYNE - During the monthly meeting of the Rayne Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, Nov. 4, intern Ethan Eddy was honored with a gift of appreciation following his six-month internship.

“I was kindly brought to this internship by Martha Royer, who thought that it would be beneficial for me to work at the Chamber,” stated Eddy following the presentation. “I interned at the Chamber under Jennifer James Autin for six months, from June to December, and I helped her with business promotion.

“I majored in English with a concentration in professional writing and I plan to enroll in graduate school at UL to earn my masters in business. I don’t know exactly where this will take me, but I am thankful for the wonderful opportunities the Chamber has given me. It has been a life changing experience for me and I am thankful for the opportunity to work with them.”

The Chamber’s Jennifer Autin expressed her appreciation to Eddy for his undying assistance during the past six months, a time when the COVID pandemic pushed the bounds of the Chamber.

“Ethan has really assisted the Chamber in a way that could never be repaid,” Autin stated. “His work ethic is impeccable and will forever be remembered by us all for assisting everyone when needed. He was an tremendous asset and is deserving of so much more than this,” she stated as presenting him with a gift of appreciation.

It was also noted that Eddy received a philanthropy award for his community service hours with his internship at the Chamber.

He was also instrumental in assisting with the writing of five local grants, and for attaining one grant for a local business.

“He will be missed by us all,” stated Chamber President Jeremy Lavergne. “I know Ethan has gone beyond of what was expected of him, and we really appreciate all he has accomplished for the Chamber.”

Due to the recent mandate set forth by the Governor, the anticipated Rayne Holiday Marketplace that was set for Saturday, Nov. 28, was cancelled, with discussion held concerning the event.

“I’m sure you know we had to cancel the Holiday Market,” stated Lavergne as the Board members seemed somewhat deflated of yet another COVID-related Chamber casualty.

“I know all the months of hard work and planning that went into the event, and I, along with everyone here, appreciate your dedication,” Lavergne noted towards Chairman Marietta Sikat and the Chamber’s Jennifer Autin.

“The event was set for Saturday and the Governor set the mandate on Wednesday,” Lavergne continued. “There’s really nothing that could have been done but cancel the event. With the number of people expected at the Depot, plus at our local businesses, we would have exceeded the maximum capacity.”

“We had almost 60 vendors set to participate at the Depot, plus all the additional events that were planned for the entire family,” Sikat stated. “All I can say is that it would have been a great event for everyone and a real shot in the arm for the Chamber and community as a whole. Thanks to everyone for their help.”

It was also noted by Autin that Shop Small Saturday continued for that day for the Rayne business community. She noted an uptick in shoppers throughout the city as local businesses offered discounts and special holiday events throughout the day.

The scheduled raffle drawing for the Chamber’s “Farm to Table” calf raffle was held the following Monday, with Liz Zaunbrecher named the winner in a live drawing held on the Chamber’s Facebook site. All board members were thanked for their work in selling raffle tickets for the inaugural event, netting the Chamber $6,000.

Thanks were expressed to donor Stacey Ancelet of Ancelet Farms, who announced that he will donate another calf for a raffle again next year.

Winners of the special holiday ornament drawings was also held Monday for shoppers who submitted ornaments received from participating businesses. Winners included:

• Chelsey Warren - $25 gift certificate from Lollihops Boutique

• John Michael Bellard - $25 gift certificate from Jett’s Crawfish

• Darryl Zaunbrecher - $100 Chamber Cash

Lavergne, who also serves as chairman of the upcoming 2021 Frog Festival, gave a short report of a planning meeting. At this point, he announced that he was stepping down as chairman.

“I have dedicated the past five and one-half years as board member and president, along with chairing the festival,” stated Lavergne. “Along with family issues and sickness, I can no longer continue at this pace. In addition to completing my second term as Chamber president, I can no longer continue as Frog Festival Chairman. I will assist anyone who will take over the chairmanship and will not leave y’all in a bind. I mentally and physically can’t continue.”

All board members thanked Lavergne for his dedication over the years and understand his decision.

Lavergne also reminded board members that two new members are needed to be elected in the new year.

Along with Chairman Jamie Conques, Lavergne announced that the final decision to have the annual Mardi Gras Parade and After Party is still “up in the air.” A decision will be decided by the Chamber as the date nears and according to what phase the state will be in as it must adhere to mandated restrictions set forth by the state.

As noted in September, the Chamber’s annual Mardi Gras Ball has been cancelled due to COVID, in addition to the two hurricanes that hit this area.

A report was given by Cynthia Oliver of the annual First Responders Breakfast. Following discussion at an earlier meeting, it was decided that due to the COVID restrictions, the 2020 event would follow a drop-off procedure as goodies were delivered to locations instead of a sit-down meal at a local establishment. Seven locations were honored during the program receiving drop-off goodies by board members. She thanked everyone for their assistance and donations.

Lavergne also announced that the finalized By-Laws will be re-typed with corrections and updates and will be distributed at the January meeting.

Autin presented her report of Chamber events, past and future.

Under new business, Lavergne brought up the following:

• Holiday Business After Hours at Kelly’s Landing;

• New Board members and election of officers;

• Acadia Parish Chamber new office ribbon cutting

• LAFF update from Suzette Leonards Feb. 26-27, 2021;

• Nominations for Business and Volunteer Organization of the Quarter.

Board members in attendance were Jeremy Lavergne, Marietta Sikat, Beverly Rayon, Crystal Underwood, Jamie Conques, Peggy King, Cherie Gautreaux, Cynthia Oliver, Michele Veillon, Docq Gaspard, along with Suzette Leonards by phone.