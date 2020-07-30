Rayne Chamber Froggy Fun Camp this weekend

RAYNE - The Rayne Chamber of Commerce will host its first-ever “Froggy Fun Camp” this weekend on Saturday, Aug. 1, between the hours of 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the Chamber office located at 107 West Oak Street.

Children will be able to touch live frogs, eat tasty fried frog legs, make arts and crafts, meet local royalty and even have their picture taken with a live frog.

The date for this fun event is Saturday, August 1, Spots are limited to the first 25 children who sign-up, so the Chamber can comply with state regulations of the number of people in attendance. Registration fee is $25 which includes lunch, snacks, cold drinks, arts and crafts and a “froggy” picture.

For more info contact Jennifer Autin (334-2332) to reserve your child’s spot.