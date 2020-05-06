Rayne among cities receiving masks from Hanes Corporation

RAYNE - Whether you agree with it or not, masks are now the new norm during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, one of many precautions now being instituted throughout society until the COVID-19 virus is under control.

Due to the often shortage of masks, the Hanes Corporation created and donated over 2 million cloth masks for the state of Louisiana. Each parish received masks according to its population with the intent to assist the elderly population.

During a city-wide project last week, Mayor Charles “Chuck” Robichaux, helpers and volunteers issued the donated masks, targeting the city’s elderly and high risk persons.

“The elderly and people in high-risk categories were the ones we were targeting to get masks to first and foremost,” stated Robichaux as he was issuing masks to residents who reside at the Rayne Villa Apartments.

“We would like to issue masks to everyone in the community, but we were provided with only 1,500. So, we will provide them to those who are most in need of them first, the elderly and others in high-risk groups.”

Robichaux was also able to acquire an additional 1,500 masks through the Fire Department and the parish to provide masks to others of the community in need.

Citizens are asked to contact City Hall if in need of masks. One will be provided if available.

“We are very appreciative for Hanes making this donation,” noted Robichaux, “and also to all the other groups and individuals sewing masks for workers who are assisting in hospitals, health care facilities and with individuals who are vunerable during this pandemic.”

As noted by the Louisiana Department of Health, COVID-19 means adjusting to a new normal; whereas, wearing masks or face coverings anytime out in public.

As noted by the LDH, the public is strongly encouraged to wear some type of face covering when in public.