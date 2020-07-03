Article Image Alt Text

Renalla Hebert
President’s Performance Award

Rayne’s Renalla Hebert awarded President’s Performance Award

Fri, 07/03/2020 - 10:01am
Friday, July 3, 2020

Acadia Parish Paramedic Renalla Hebert of Rayne has been honored with the Acadian Companies President’s Performance Award.
Hebert has been an employee of Acadian Ambulance for 33 years and has worked the majority of her career out of the Rayne station. She currently handles all the supply ordering and stocking for her station. She is also a part-time pre-scheduled transport evaluator for the Southwest Louisiana area.
Hebert comes in ready to work and always has a can-do attitude. She makes sure her unit is sanitized and inventoried at the beginning and end of every shift.
Her excellent attitude, teamwork and passion for her job is clearly displayed and is noticed by anyone she comes in contact with.

