Rayne’s 2020 OST Day cancelled; committee plans 2021 event

After careful thought and deliberation, Chairman Eddie Palmer and the Old Spanish Trail Committee have decided to cancel the fourth annual OST Day Celebration, usually held the first Saturday in November.

Regulations, health concerns, and a number of uncertainties regarding the COVID-19 pandemic drove this decision.

OST Committee members will work individually and collectively to plan for an OST Day in November of 2021 to carry on the tradition of this celebration of the historic roadway (U.S. Highway 90) running through this area.

Palmer said he and the OST Committee will again be working tirelessly to plan a larger and more informative celebration that not only will be fun and entertaining for the entire family, but one that will recognize the historical and cultural significance of the Old Spanish Trail.

The OST stretches nearly 3,000 miles across eight states in the southern area of the country from St. Augustine, Florida, to San Diego, California.

The 2021 event will again be free and open to the general public.

Additional information will be provided once the event draws near.