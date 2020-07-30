Races set for November election; qualifying completed Friday

RAYNE - Qualifying for the November 3 Presidential General/Congressional Primary Election was completed as of 4:30 p.m. on Friday, July 24, with a number of races seeing numerous candidates.

What seems to be the most contested race in Acadia Parish appears to be in Rayne where incumbent City Marshal Alex “Joe” LaCroix, a Democrat, will face four challengers.

Republican challengers Jamie Conques and Bradford “Brad” Ware, Independent Stacy Ancelet and fellow Democrat Danny Lee Burleigh, have all qualified as candidates, challenging LaCroix for the seat he has held for the past 29 years.

Rayne attorney Luke Beslin, a Republican, is the lone candidate who qualified for the City Judge seat in Rayne. He will assume the seat that is being vacated by the retirement of long-time City Judge James “Jim” Cunningham, who has held that position since 1996, Rayne’s third city judge to ever serve its citizens.

Prior to Cunningham, Beslin’s father, the late Honorable Judge Denald Beslin, served the city while holding that same seat for 32 years as only the second city judge to serve the city of Rayne.

Crowley City Judge Marie “M’Elise” Beslin Trahan (no party affiliation), sister of new incoming Judge Luke Beslin, is also unopposed in her re-election bid, as is Crowley City Marshal Glenn J. Deville, a Democrat.

Also in Acadia Parish, incumbent Eunice City Judge "Terry" Hoychick, a Republican, and incumbent City Marshal Terry J. Darbonne, a Democrat, is unopposed in his re-election bid.

Qualifying for Euncie City Marshal are Democrat incumbent Terry J. Darbonne, Democrat challenger Gerald Watley and Marcus Bergeron, no party affiliation.

In a rather confusing 15th Judicial District race including two candidates — Daniel “Danny” Landry III and Donald “Don” Landry, both of Lafayette and Republicans — have qualified to fill the seat being vacated by the retirement this year of one-term District Attorney Keith Stutes.

In races to fill the various judgeships are:

• Scott J. Privat and Michael H. Landry, two Crowley Republicans, have qualified to fill the Division A seat being vacated by the retirement of Judge John Trahan of Crowley;

• Travis Broussard of Broussard and Shytishia “Sam” Flugence and Valerie Gotch Garrett, both of Lafayette, all Democrats, are vying to fill the seat being vacated with the retirement of Judge Jules D. Edwards III in Division B;

• Royal Colbert, Amanda Martin and Dwazendra “Dwa” Smith, all Lafayette Democrats, have qualified for the seat being vacated by retiring Judge Edward D. Rubin in Division D;

• Judge David Smith, a Church Point Democrat, is unopposed in his re-election bid to the Division F seat; and

• Judge Kristian Earles, an Iota Republican, is also unopposed in his re-election bid to the Division J seat.

Five justice of the peace seats and five constable seats are also up for grabs in Acadia Parish.

Qualifying in the justice of the peace races are:

• Ward 2 incumbent Joseph Wayne Doucet of Branch, a Republican;

• Ward 3 incumbent Christopher Savoy of Church Point, a Republican;

• Ward 4 incumbent Joel D. “Joe” Cart of Iota, a Republican;

• Ward 5 incumbent Lawrence “Rusty” Broussard Jr. of Morse, a Democrat; and

• Ward 7 incumbent Paul L. Faulk of Eunice, a Eunice Republican.

Qualifying in the Constable races are:

• Ward 2 incumbent James C. “June” Meche Jr. of Branch, a Republican, is challenged by Donald Borges of Rayne, also a Republican;

• Ward 3 incumbent Ferdic Miller of Church Point, a Democrat;

• Ward 4 incumbent Douglas Short of Iota, a Democrat;

• Ward 5 incumbent Treg Myers of Estherwood, a Democrat; and

• Ward 7 incumbent Suzellen “Susie” Lopez of Basile, an Independent.

Two candidates have qualified for the empty District 2 seat on the Basile Board of Aldermen — Republican Carmen Cortez and Democrat Herbert “Ripp” Rippeon.

Statewide, Republican U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy will face 14 challengers in his re-election bid.

Qualifying were Republican Dustin Murphy of Eros; Democrats Derrick “Champ” Edwards of Harvey, David Drew Knight of New Orleans, Adrian Perkins of Shreveport, Antoine Pierce of Baton Rouge and Peter Wenstrup of New Orleans; Independent M.V. “Vinny” Mendoza of Ponchatoula; John Paul Bourgrois of Gretna, Beryl Billiot of Kentwood, Jamar Montgomery of Shreveport and Reno Jean Daret III of Metarie, no party affiliation; Aaron C. Sigler of Hammond, Libertarian; and Melinda Mary Price of Luling and “Xan” John of Lafayette, “other” party affiliation.

In the race for the 3rd Congressional District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, incumbent Clay Higgins, a Lafayette Republican, is being challenged by “Rob” Anderson, a Sulphur Democrat, Braylon Harris, a Lake Charles Democrat and Brandon Leleux, a Lake Charles Libertarian.