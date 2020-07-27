Qualifying ends, races set

Candidate qualifying for the Nov. 3 election concluded Friday afternoon with some offices being filled without opposition.

Among those elected without a contest locally were Crowley City Judge Marie “M’Elise” Trahan and City Marshal Glenn J. Deville.

In Rayne, Luke Beslin, brother of Crowley Judge Trahan, will take the bench as the new City Judge, replacing long-time office-holder James “Jim” Cunningham, who retired this year.

Beslin is the son of the late Denald Beslin, who sat on the bench as Rayne City Judge for many years prior to Judge Cunningham.

The race for City Marshal in Rayne, however, differs greatly from that in Crowley with four candidates looking to unseat long-time Marshal Alex “Joe” Lacroix.

LaCroix, a Democrat, is being challenged by fellow Democrat Danny Lee Burleigh, Republicans Jamie Conques and Bradford “Brad” Ward, and Independent Stacy Ancelet.

In the Acadia-St. Landry “border town” of Eunice, City Judge “Terry” Hoychick was unopposed in his reelection bid.

City Marshal Terry J. Darbonne, however, is being challenged by fellow Democrat Gerald Watley and “no party” candidate Marcus Bergeron.

In Basile, another “border town,” this one shared with Evangeline Parish, Republican Carmen Cortez and Democrat Herbert “Ripp” Rippeon are candidates for the vacant District 2 seat on the board of aldermen.

On a more regional scale, 15th Judicial District Judges David Smith of Church Point and Kristian Earles of Iota, are unopposed in their reelection bids for the Division F and Division J seats, respectively.

Michael H. Landry and Scott J. Privat, both Crowley Republicans, have qualified for the Division A seat currently held by retiring Judge John Trahan.

The Division B judgeship, currently held by retiring Judge Jules D. Edwards III, is being sought by Travis Broussard of Broussard and Shytishia “Sam” Flugence and Valerie Gotch Garrett, both of Lafayette. All three candidates are Democrats.

In Division D, Royal Colbert and Amanda Martin, both Lafayette Democrats, have qualified to fill the seat being vacated by retiring Judge Edward D. Rubin.

Also retiring this year after serving only one term is 15th Judicial District Attorney Keith Stutes. That seat is being contested by Daniel “Danny” Landry III and Donald “Don” Landry, both Lafayette Republicans.

Congressman Clay Higgins, the Lafayette Republican incumbent in the 3rd Congressional District, is being challenged for that seat by Democrats “Rob” Anderson of Sulphur and Braylon Harris of Lake Charles, and Libertarian Brandon Leleux of Lake Charles.

One of the most crowded races in the state will be that for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Dr. William “Bill” Cassidy.

Fourteen candidates have qualified to challenge the Baton Rouge Republican for the seat, including fellow Republican Dustin Murphy of Eros; Democrats Derrick “Champ” Edwards of Harvey, David Drew Knight of New Orleans, Adrian Perkins of Shreveport, Antoine Pierce of Baton Rouge and Peter Wenstrup of New Orleans; Independent M.V. “Vinny” Mendoza of Ponchatoula; Libertarian Aaron C. Sigler of Hammond; “no party” candidates Beryl Billiot of Kentwood, John Paul Bourgeois of Gretna, Reno Jean Daret III of Metairie and Jamar Montgomery of Shreveport; and “other” party candidates “Xan” John of Lafayette and Melinda Mary Price of Luling.

In other races across Acadia Parish, all five justices of the peace were returned to office without opposition, including:

• Joseph Wayne Doucet of Branch in Ward 2;

• Christopher Savoy of Church Point in Ward 3;

• Joel D. “Joe” Cart of Iota in Ward 4;

• Lawrence “Rusty” Broussard Jr. of Morse in Ward 5; and

• Paul L. Faulk of Eunice in Ward 7.

Four of five constables also were returned to office, including:

• Ferdie Miller of Church Point in Ward 3;

• Douglas Short of Egan in Ward 4;

• Treg Myers of Estherwood in Ward 5; and

• Suzellen “Susie” Stroderd Lopez of Basile in Ward 7.

In Ward 2, incumbent James C. “June” Meche of Branch is being challenged by Donald Borges of Rayne. Both are Republicans.

Presidential Electors: no candidates

U.S. Senator: Beryl Billiot, Kentwood (NP); John Paul Bourgeois, Gretna (NP); “Bill” Cassidy, Baton Rouge (R); Reno Jean Daret III, Metairie (NP); Derrick “Champ” Edwards, “Xan” John, Lafayette, (other); Harvey (D); David Drew Knight, New Orleans (D); M.V. “Vinny” Mendoza, Ponchatoula (I); Jamar Montgomery, Shreveport (NP); Dustin Murphy, Eros, (R); Adrian Perkins, Shreveport (D); Antoine Pierce, Baton Rouge (D); Melinda Mary Price, Luling (O); Aaron C. Sigler, Hammond (L); Peter Wenstrup, New Orleans (D)

U.S. Representative, 3rd Congressional District: “Rob” Anderson, Sulphur (D); Braylon Harris, Lake Charles (D); Clay Higgins, Lafayette (R); Brandon Leleux, Lake Charles (L)

District Judge, 15th Judicial District

ES 1, Div. B: Travis Broussard, Broussard (D); Shytishia “Sam” Flugence, Lafayette, (D); Valerie Gotch Garrett, Lafayette (D)

ES 1, Div. D: Royal Colbert, Lafayette (D); Amanda Martin, Lafayette (D)

ES 4, Div. A: Michael H. Landry, Crowley (R); Scott J. Privat, Crowley (R)

ES 4, Div. F: David Smith, Church Point (D)

ES 4, Div. J: Kristian Earles, Iota (R)

District Attorney, 15th Judicial District: Daniel “Danny” Landry III, Lafayette (R); Donald “Don” Landry, Lafayette (R)

Crowley City Judge: Marie “M’Elise” Trahan (NP)

Crowley City Marshal: Glenn J. Deville (D)

Rayne City Judge: Luke Beslin (R)

Rayne City Marshal: Stacy Ancelet (I); Danny Lee Burleigh (D); Jamie Conques (R); Alex “Joe” LaCroix (D); Bradford “Brad” Ware (R)

Eunice City Judge: “Terry” Hoychick (R)

Eunice City Marshal: Marcus Bergeron (NP); Terry J. Darbonne (D); Gerald Watley (D)

Justice of the Peace

Ward 2: Joseph Wayne Doucet, Branch (R)

Ward 3: Christopher Savoy, Church Point (R)

Ward 4: Joel D. “Joe” Cart, Iota (R)

Ward 5: Lawrence “Rusty” Broussard Jr., Morse (D)

Ward 7: Paul L. Faulk, Eunice (R)

Constable Justice of the Peace

Ward 2: Donald Borges, Rayne (R); James C. “June” Meche, Branch (R)

Ward 3: Ferdie Miller, Church Point (D)

Ward 4: Douglas Short, Egan (D)

Ward 5: Treg Myers, Estherwood (D)

Ward 7: Suzellen “Susie” Stroderd Lopez, Basile (I)

Alderman, Dist. 2, Basile: Carmen Cortez (R); Herbert “Ripp” Rippeon (D)