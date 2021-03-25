Public attends St. Joseph Altar; traditional events held

RAYNE - In what has become a tradition at St. Joseph Catholic Church, the celebration of the St. Joseph Altar honoring the patron saint on his feast day, March 19, continued last week, but with restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In order to comply with CDC regulations, the Holy Mass, Tupa Tupa Ritual and Blessing of the Altar were all live streamed. Those in attendance adhered to social distancing and wore face masks at all times.

The Altar opened for public viewing at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 19, and remained open until 4 p.m. in the St. Joseph Church Family Life Center. The annual meatless spaghetti meal was served throughout that same time frame with visitors invited to dine in or take out.

At 8:20 a.m. on the morning of March 19, the Solemnity of St. Joseph Mass was held at St. Joseph Catholic Church hosted by students and staff of Rayne Catholic Elementary.

Mass was followed by the Tupa Tupa Ritual at 9 a.m. by Rayne Catholic’s second grade class. The procession led all across the street to the Family Life center where Fr. Brent Smith blessed the altar, followed by the official opening of the Altar.

The “Holy Family” was then served breakfast; afterwhich, the public was invited to view the Altar, enjoy the meal and take home special mementos of the day.

There was no charge to attend this celebration or for the meal that was served to all who attended.

Preparations for the St. Joseph Altar began on Thursday, March 18, in the Family Life Center, as volunteers erected and decorated the three-tier St. Joseph Altar with food, statues, detailed icons, homemade desserts and decorative breads, and candles. Many thanks are extended to the many volunteers and donors by Chairperson Linda Ancona.

Offering of Love

According to legend, the St. Joseph Altar custom originated in Medieval Sicily during a time of drought and famine. In desperation, the people prayed to St. Joseph for help and intercession. When the rains came and their crops prospered, their prayers were answered. In thanksgiving they made offerings of food, their most prized possession, on a beautiful altar. They then invited all the poor and needy to share in their prayers and festivities.

The altar, draped in white and adorned with flowers, had three levels to represent the Holy Trinity. The choicest grains, fruits, vegetables, breads, seafood and wines were selected, shaping and designing them into elaborate decorations and placing them in pairs to represent the balance and harmony of creation.

This devotion continues, as an altar laden with food is prepared annually by the parishioners of St. Joseph Parish in Rayne. In holding with tradition, each celebration is an act of humility and love where all food and decorations are derived from the generosity of friends and neighbors. Likewise, all proceeds are then donated to the poor and needy of the area.