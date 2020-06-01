Post-Signal to offer Parade magazine beginning June 7

Beginning Sunday, June 7, subscribers of The Crowley Post-Signal will receive the popular Parade weekly magazine.

Parade is distributed in more than 700 newspapers in the United States. Founded in 1941 and currently part of AMG/Parade, it is the most widely read magazine in the U.S. with a circulation of 32 million and a readership of 54.1 million.

“We’re pleased to be able to offer this feature to our readers,” said Post-Signal Publisher Harold Gonzales. “With its rich history and long-standing reputation, Parade has been a staple in numerous newspaper readers’ homes for decades. We look forward to enhancing our weekend newspaper package by bringing Parade to our Sunday readers.”

The magazine has one main feature article, often a smaller feature article, and a number of regular columns. There is also advertising for consumer products, some with clippable coupons or tear-off business reply cards.