Post 77 cancels annual Memorial Day program

Fri, 05/22/2020 - 9:56am
Friday, May 22, 2020

RAYNE - As announced by Commander David Simon of Arceneaux Post 77, American Legion, the annual Memorial Day program held every year the weekend of Memorial Day has been cancelled.
The cancellation is due to the restrictions and social distancing procedures set forth for the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
The program usually pays tribute to veterans who have passed away during the past year with family members and Gold Star family members of heroes who perished during past wars) in attendance.
Tribute will be paid to those veterans during next year’s program.

