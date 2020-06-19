Police Jury OKs routine appointments

Acadia Parish Police Jurors handled some routine business and housekeeping tasks during their recent June meeting.

With no discussion, jurors approved:

• the reappointment of Richard Hebert, Jeffery Murrell, Gerald Regan, Brandon Leger and Calvin Sensat to the Egan Drainage Board; and

• the reappointment of Barry Lacasse to the Iota-Long Point Gravity Drainage Board.

A resolution to close up a loophole in the recently adopted lease agreement for hangar space at LeGros Memorial Airport in Estherwood also was adopted unanimously by jurors.

On advice of parish attorney Glen Howie, the jury added a clause mandating an “early termination fee” of three months rent to the contract.

Another resolution authorizes President Chance Henry to sign any and all documents pertaining to the grant agreement and application for FAA CAREs Act for LeGros Airport in the amount of $30,000 for reimbursement during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In other business, the police jury:

• adopted an ordinance setting a 25 mph speed limit on Sally Road;

• authorized Henry to sign a resolution adopting a Community Water Enrichment Fund grant in the amount of $20,429 for “potable water improvements;” and

• authorized Henry to sign a resolution adopting DRC Emergency Services for pre-event debris removal.