Police Jury officers re-elected

Election of officers and a report on a new RV development highlighted the January meeting of the Acadia Parish Police Jury Tuesday.

Chance Henry will serve a second consecutive term as president of the parish body and Steve Comeaux will continue his service as vice president.

Both jurors are in the second year of their first terms on the police jury. Henry, of Morse, represents District 3, the southwestern area of the parish. Comeaux, a Basile resident, represents District 8, the northwestern area of Acadia.

Both were unopposed.

Coby Pormier reported on the planned RV resort he and partners Jared and Jason Monk are developing on over 40 acres of property just outside the Crowley city limits and adjacent to the Crowley Recreation Department Complex.

The Mill will include 350 RV sites, 50 cabins and a number of amenities.

“We started clearing the trees on 11 acres along Mill Street yesterday (Monday),” Pormier said. “That’s Phase 1 and will be the site of the majority of the cabins.”

He said the area is being loosely modeled after Cajun Pines RV Resort in Breaux Bridge, Reunion Lake RV Resort in Ponchatoula “and a few others.”

The “back 30” acres will include the RV sites along with a “lazy river and swim-up bar,” Pormier said.

Golf cart rentals will be available for patrons to get from the park to the nearby recreation complex, which is currently in the middle of a major upgrade that includes the turfing of all the fields along with lighting, fencing and parking improvements.

Pormier said the site will also include an area for long-term RV storage.

Jurors also heard from Charles King of Crowley, who asked jurors to seek legislation that would increase the size of the Acadia Parish Library Board of Control from seven to eight members to coincide with police jury districts.

King, a former attorney, pointed out that there is currently one vacancy on the library board and that District 7 Juror Pat Daigle has indicated that he has a nominee.

“That would mean that there would not be a representative from District 4 (the southeastern area of the parish) on the board,” King explained.

He said increasing the board size would have to be approved through state legislation since the board was created by the Legislature.

Jurors agreed to request introduction of the legislation during the upcoming session slated to begin April 12.

In other action, the jury approved:

• the re-appointment of Wendell Zaunbrecher to the Fourth Ward Drainage District No. 1;

• the appointment of Dwayne Thevis and Danny Dupre to Fire Protection District No. 1 (Church Point/Richard area);

• the re-appointment of Gerrit Waldrep, Jeffery Murrell and Blaine LaCombe to Fire Protection District No. 2 (Egan area);

• the reappointment of Richard Rupert, Stephen Miller and Robert Fontenot to Fire Protection District No. 4 (Eunice area);

• the re-appointment of Charles “Chuck” Terro and Jackie Prejean to Fire Protection District No. 7 (Mire area);

• the reappointment of Stephanie Romero, Melvin Leger and Gerald Sonnier to Fire Protection District No. 8 (Lyons Point);

• the rea-appointment of Allen “Noochie” Credeur to Fire Protection District No. 9 (Rayne); and

• the re-appointment of Karlon Thibodeaux to the Mermentau River Harbor and Terminal District.