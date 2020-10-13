Police Jury meets today

The Acadia Parish Police Jury will meet in regular session Tuesday, today, beginning at 5:30 p.m.

The meeting will be held in the third-floor meeting room in the courthouse. The public is invited.

Among items on the agenda, the police jury will:

• Hear Richard Murphy protest the property value of Bayou Cove-owned by Cleco.

• Hear Assessor Jim Petitjean on the list of assessments for Acadia Parish.

• Preview and consider approval of the proposal for Air Permitting Services for the Acadia Parish Sanitary Landfill.

• Discuss with possible action, allowing Jeffery Toups to open cut Alfa Romero Road in Basile due to an emergency to get water to h is residence.

• Consider having the president approve the contract for Karen Zeringue’s 2021 contract for Nutrition Services at the Acadia Parish Community Clinics for compliance with the WIC program.

•Appoint Paul Miller Jr. and Barrett Schexnayder to the Egan Fire Department Commissions Board.

• Appoint Sandra Henry to the Library Board of Control.

•Approve moving the regular Police Jury Committee meetings from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4 at 6 p.m. due to the presidential election.

• Approve and authorize the president to sign a resolution for the annual Certification of Compliance with the State of Louisiana Off-System Bridge Replacement Program.

• Discuss with possible action approval of Section 3.2 of the Policy Manual for work/compensation for Hurricane Laura.

• Discuss with possible action approval of Section 3.2 of the Policy Manual for work/compensation for Hurricane Delta.