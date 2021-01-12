Police Jury to elect officers tonight

Officers will be elected when the Acadia Parish Police Jury meets for the first regular meeting of 2021 tonight.

Chance Henry and Steve Comeaux served as president and vice president, respectively, of the jury for the past year.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the third-floor meeting room of the parish courthouse.

Also during tonight’s meeting, jurors will hear from one of the developers of The Mill, a 350-spot RV park with 50 cabins planned for property adjacent to the Crowley Recreation Department complex and west of Hensgens Park.

Coby Pomier is scheduled to address jurors concerning the 40-acre development.

In other action, jurors will consider accepting bids for the installation of security cameras in District 1.

The project is a joint effort with the Crowley City Council and was spearheaded by Juror Walter Andrus.

Discussion and possible action also is expected concerning trailers and blighted properties in Districts 2 (Jeffery Morgan) and 8 (Pat Daigle).

Other agenda items to be considered include:

• hear Sarah Drak with U.S. Sen. John Kennedy’s office;

• hear Charles King on the Acadia Parish Library Board of Control;

• consider bids for the Crowley-Rayne Industrial park Water Improvement plan; and

• discuss proposed changes to the parish building code ordinance, sewer ordinance and residential lot sizes.

A number of reappointments also are on tap for consideration, including:

- Charles Bellard and Michael Cormier to Fire Protection District No. 1 (Church Point/Richard area);

- Gerrit Waldrep, Jeffery Murrell and Blaine LaCombe to Fire Protection District No. 2 (Egan area);

- Richard Rupert, Stephen Miller and Robert Fontenot to Fire Protection District No. 4 (Eunice area);

- Charles “Chuck” Terro and Jackie Prejean to Fire Protection District No. 7 (Mire area);

- Stephanie Romero. Melvin Leger and Gerald Sonnier to Fire Protection District No. 8 (Lyons Point);

- Allen “Noochie” Credeur to Fire Protection District No. 9 (Rayne); and

- Karlon Thibodeaux to the Mermentau River Harbor and Terminal District.