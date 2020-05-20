Police, Crime Stoppers seeking info on shooting

Detectives with the Crowley Police Department are seeking information regarding the shooting death of a juvenile that occurred just after midnight on May 15.

The victim, Emori Carter, 17, of Crowley, was walking on West 10th Street when he was reportedly fatally shot by gunfire from a moving vehicle.

Just prior to the incident he was allegedly accompanied by two unknown subjects. Carter was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with any information regarding the homicide of Carter is urged to call the tips line at 789-TIPS / 789-8477 or download the P3 app on a mobile device to report tips anonymously.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.