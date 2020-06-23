Police chase ends in single-vehicle crash with multiple injuries

RAYNE - Rayne Chief of Police Carroll J. Stelly announced that Rayne Police officers and the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office are continuing to investigate a crash that was the final outcome of a high speed chase that occurred during the early evening hours of Sunday June 21.

At approximately 7:13 p.m., a Rayne patrol officer observed a gray Dodge Charger disobeyed several stop signs in the Malvern and Lyman Street areas. He initiated a traffic stop, at which time, the driver fled the area at a high rate of speed. The driver ran through several additional stop signs and then turned west on Zaunbrecher Road where he was able to maneuver several curves. However, when the vehicle approached the intersection with Highway 90, the driver lost control and the vehicle slid into the ditch on its side.

Once the vehicle came to a stop, officers observed two suspects fleeing on foot, one near the vehicle and another trapped in the vehicle. The victim in the car was partially ejected and his arm was trapped under the vehicle. The officer, along with several good samaritans, were able to lift the car and remove the victim’s arm from under the vehicle. The two fleeing suspects were captured shortly after the crash.

All four occupants were transported to a local hospital from the scene of the crash, including the driver, Darius Senegal, 19, who refused to stop, leading to the pursuit.

Once released, appropriate charges will be filed as the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s office is still investigating the crash.

Chief Stelly would like to thank Sheriff K.P. Gibson and his office for their help with the investigation which is continuing at this time.