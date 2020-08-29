Pick-up crews to hit Crowley streets Monday

Mayor Tim Monceaux says contractors will begin picking up hurricane debris here Monday.

“The City of Crowley has contracted with a debris removal company to assist our citizens in picking up construction debris, vegetative debris and white goods,” Monceaux said in a statement released Friday evening.

Construction debris includes building materials, drywall, lumber, carpet, furniture, mattresses, plumbing, etc.

Vegetative debris consists of tree branches, leaves and logs.

White goods are refrigerators, washers, dryers, freezers, air conditioners, stoves, water heaters, dishwaters, etc.

“It is very important that these items are separated in piles by the three types — construction, vegetative and white goods,” Monceaus emphasized. “If the items are combined in one pile, it will not be picked up.”

Citizens can visit www.epa.gov/sites/production/files/2017-09/documents/debris-separation-e... for details.

“We are asking all citizens to place debris on the city right-of-way by Monday. The trucks will begin removing debris by area and will be in the city until Thursday, Sept. 3,” the mayor said. “Please try to have all debris place on the right-of-way and ready for pickup Monday morning. These contractors legally cannot pick up any debris on private property.”

Monceaux reminds citizens to be aware on any downed powerlines and to ensure that traffic is not blocked with piles of debris.

“Please stay safe and continue to pray for out city,” the mayor concluded.