Phase III continues for Magnolia Memorial Garden

Phase III of the re-establishment of the Rayne Magnolia Memorial Garden, located along Louisiana Avenue between the streets of North Arenas and North Parkerson, which began Tuesday, March 3, as Bob’s Tree Service added five large magnolia trees, continues with the installation of a sidewalk and crosswalk.

Phase III will also include the addition of seed grass and color shrubs, all to be established at the original site of the former Darboval Garden and city bandstand of the mid-1900s.

The Rayne Garden Club, in a joint venture with the City of Rayne, has worked to re-establish the Magnolia Memorial Garden recently dismantled by the railroad company as announced by Lisa Soileaux, chairperson.

Phase I was completed in the fall and was contributed by the city and its workers who hauled numerous loads of dirt as they lifted the site elevation, followed by the first line of magnolias and traditional pink azaleas as were used in the original city park in Phase II earlier this year. (Acadian-Tribune Photo by Lisa Soileaux)