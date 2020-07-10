THE POST-SIGNAL / Desiray Seaux

The Crowley Police Department recently received a Community Partnership Grant from CenterPoint Energy. For over 45 years CenterPoint has partnered with communities supporting their shared commitment to safety while delivering safe, reliable natural gas. Since 2003, the program has awarded more than $2 million in donations and provided funding to support 967 projects in communities throughout company’s service area. The City of Crowley was presented with a Community Partnership grant for $2,500 that will be used to purchase face masks, gloves, hand sanitizer and soap, disinfectant spray and wipes, face shields and biohazard suits. Present for the check presentation were, from left, Matthew Smith of CenterPoint Energy; Mayor Tim Monceaux; Mike Giarratano and Lindy Broussard of CenterPoint Energy; Captain Melissa Withers and Captain Christopher Osborne of the Crowley Police Department.