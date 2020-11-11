Park parking on agenda for Thursday’s council meet

Upgrades and additions to parking in and around the Crowley Recreation Department fields is expected to be discussed when the Crowley City Council meets in regular session here Thursday night.

The meeting, usually held on the second Wednesday of the month, was pushed back one day due to Veterans Day.

Council members will consider a resolution approving the plans and specification for the project and authorizing the advertising for bids.

Tim Mader, city engineer, explained that the plans and specs need to be approved and the bids advertised as soon as possible because “with the recent approval of the Recreation Department’s artificial turf project, the parking lots are not efficient because permanent striping is not possible. Improvements were included in the City-Wide Street Improvements program and, until now, it was expected that they would be included in the same construction cost.”

“However, these improvements need to be completed as quickly as possible to be ready for tournament play in the January - February timeframe (for completion of the turfing project),” he said.

The estimate originally given to the council was in the range of $650,000 to $700,000, which would have improved (paved) the parking lots without increasing the number of spaces.

“However, since then, the engineers have re-estimated the cost based on improving and enlarging the parking lots to accommodate much larger numbers of tournament visitors to the facility,” Mader said.

The latest cost estimate puts the construction cost for parking in the range of $1.6 million to $1.7 million.

“The current amount of parking spaces at the recreation department is just over 300. This estimate is based on an overall design for approximately 645 parking spaces,” he said.

In other business, the council is expected to:

• authorize partial payment to Southern Constructors, Inc., for the ongoing City-Wide Drainage Improvement Project;

• consider Change Order No. 4 to the contract with Southern Constructions to increase the contract time for the drainage improvements by 45 days;

• consider a resolution leasing office space in the Enterprise Center to SMILE Community Action Agency;

• consider a request from Reginald Richard of OneCrowley to cosponsor the Farmers Market on Nov. 1 and Nov. 28. The council had initially agreed to cosponsor the event at the Wells Fargo Building and grounds through the end of October.

• consider 39 applications for liquor license renewals.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the council chambers.