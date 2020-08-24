Article Image Alt Text

Parish landfill open

Mon, 08/24/2020 - 4:36pm
Residents asked to refrain from putting out bulk waste pending storms
CROWLEY

The parish landfill has been receiving numerous calls lately regarding bulk waste pick-up.
Due to the incoming storms, the Acadia Parish Police Jury urges residents not to place bulk waste by the road as this can cause a lot of damage once the storms hit. Garbage collection is happening as normal until further notice and no change of schedule is set in place.
The parish landfill is open to the public as normal today until 4:30pm and will continue to be open for the rest of the week from 7:00am-4:30pm until further notice. Please bring your bulk waste today if possible. The landfill is located at 611 Petal Rd. Egan, LA 70531.

Acadia Parish Today

Crowley Post-Signal
602 N. Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526
Phone: 337-783-3450
Fax: 337-788-0949

Rayne-Acadian Tribune
108 North Adama, Rayne, LA 70578
Phone: 337-334-3186
Fax: 337-334-8474

Church Point News
315 N. Main St., Church Point, LA 70525
Phone: 337-684-5711
Fax: 337-684-5793

Acadia Parish Today Copyright  © 2020