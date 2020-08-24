Parish landfill open

The parish landfill has been receiving numerous calls lately regarding bulk waste pick-up.

Due to the incoming storms, the Acadia Parish Police Jury urges residents not to place bulk waste by the road as this can cause a lot of damage once the storms hit. Garbage collection is happening as normal until further notice and no change of schedule is set in place.

The parish landfill is open to the public as normal today until 4:30pm and will continue to be open for the rest of the week from 7:00am-4:30pm until further notice. Please bring your bulk waste today if possible. The landfill is located at 611 Petal Rd. Egan, LA 70531.