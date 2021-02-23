One injured in Rayne shootings

The Rayne Police Department is investigating multiple shooting incidents that occurred on Friday night, Feb. 19.

The first reported incident was in the Seventh Street area at 8:20 p.m. At 8:27 p.m. officers responded to other “shots fired” calls near the intersection of Hoffpauir Street and Haley Alley. At 9:50 p.m., officers were dispatched to another shooting incident on West Edwards Street where a 15-year-old female was shot one time in the upper buttocks.

The female was the front-seat passenger of a sedan with one other occupant. The female was transported by ambulance to an area hospital where she was treated and released.

At 9:56 p.m., officers responded to Fourth Street regarding multiple calls related to shots being fired. A residence in the 500 block was struck by multiple rounds during a suspected drive-by shooting.

Investigators believe all of these reported incidents were committed by two local groups of young males.

Both groups include multiple individuals suspected of other recent shootings in the area. The violence between these two groups is believed to be tied to a 2019 homicide case.

Chief Carroll Stelly urges community members to assist officers by providing accurate information.

“With a collaborative effort between law enforcement and the community, the removal of these violent offenders from the public can be expedited,” Stelly said. “Eyewitness evidence has been very difficult to obtain in regards to these recent shooting incidents. If you wish to remain anonymous, we still need your help to protect the community.”

If you have information, please call Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish at 789-TIPS or by using the P3 smartphone app. Callers can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward if their information results in the arrests and conviction of offenders.