Notre Dame graduates receive diplomas

CROWLEY - Escorted by their parents, 85 young men and women graduated from Notre Dame High School of Acadia Parish on Friday, May 15, 2020 at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Crowley.

In cooperation with current Covid-19 state and federal guidelines, each graduate, along with his/her parents, were ushered individually into church where they were presented with awards, scholarships

Highlighting the 10 a.m. event was the presentation of each diploma by Fr. Mikel Polson, school chancellor, to the 2020 graduates.

The ceremony was also live-streamed for family and friends via Notre Dame’s facebook page.

Before commencement began, a special tribute was paid to Bobby Hanks, the 2020 inductee into the Notre Dame High School Shoe of Fame.

The American Legion Award was presented to Christopher John (CJ) Thibodeaux, son of Chris and Staci Thibodeaux, and Summar Paige LeLeux, daughter of Brandon LeLeux and Misty LeLeux.

The Catholic Action Awards, Notre Dame’s most prestigious awards, were presented to the outstanding boy and girl displaying qualities of leadership, service to community and church, and Christian attitude toward all.

The Catholic Action recipients, voted on by their classmates, are Caleb James Henry, son of Blake and Celeste Henry and Summar Paige LeLeux, daughter of Brandon LeLeux and Misty LeLeux of Crowley.

This year’s class was represented by three summa cum laude graduates, including:

• David Cole Brousssard, son of Chad Broussard and Mackenzie Berzas of Church Point;

• Darcy Kay Lavergne, daughter of Brad and Kim Lavergne of Roanoke; and

• Drew Douglas Sikat, son of Douglas and Marietta Sikat of Rayne.

Darcy delivered the commencement address as she was selected by the three summa cum laude graduates.

Graduates receiving their high school diploma were Riley Adams, Maddison Allbritton, Alex Arceneaux, Paden Augustine, Sydney Bacon, Darcey Bernard, Nyles Billy, Ashton Broussard, Ben Broussard, David Broussard, Ellen Brown, Jonah Bruno, Madison Carlson, Gavin Corzine, James Cramer, Paige Cramer, Amy Daigle, Grant Daigle, William Dardeau, Jaiden Daugereaux, Jaron Domingue, Michael Doré, Jack DuBose, Gabrielle Epps, Jack Faulk, Brook Foreman, Ambra Forman, Bryan Francis, Jack Frank, Andrew Fruge, Delanie Fuselier, Chad Gielen, Emma Gielen, Meghan Guidry, Isabelle Hanks, Thomas Harrington, Maggie Hazlett, Chad Hebert, Caleb Henry, Anna Hensgens, Christian Hensgens, Zachary Higginbotham, Madalyn Huesers, Hayden-Anthony Istre, Joshua Kibodeaux, Austin Lamm, Darcy Lavergne, Hailey LeBlanc, Summar LeLeux, Grace Leonards, Gabriel Link, Kane Link, Bryant Martin, Dylan McCleary, Ethan McCleary, Gabriel Menard, Gracie Menard, Sydney Menard, Payton Meyer, William Monceaux, Allie Nork, Jack Nugier, Abby Petry, Joseph Pommier, William Ponthie, Alexis Primeaux, Julia Raspberry, Jake Reiners, Ross Richard, Benjamin Robichaux, Grant Schexnailder, Madeline Shinogle, Drew Sikat, Peyton Smith, Camryn Spell, Mary Stoute, Lance Terro, Brant Theunissen, Christopher Thibodeaux, Walton Thibodeaux, Natalie Thomas, Caroline Trisler, Tylan Turner, Jacob Vice and Michael Zaunbrecher.