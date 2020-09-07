No change in solid waste collections for coming week

The Acadia Parish Police Jury says that there will be no change in schedule to the collection of waste on Labor Day in Acadia Parish.

Waste Connections will continue running their regular residential garbage routes on Monday, Sept. 7, in order to prevent any delays in trash pick-up.

Those who normally have their garbage picked up on Monday should have their waste containers at the curb as normal on Sunday evening.

Additionally, the Acadia Parish Landfill will be open on Labor Day for all residents who need to bring bulk waste and debris. The landfill is located at 611 Petal Road in Egan and will be open from 7 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.