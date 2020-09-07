No change in solid waste collections for coming week

Mon, 09/07/2020 - 10:52am
ACADIA PARISH

The Acadia Parish Police Jury says that there will be no change in schedule to the collection of waste on Labor Day in Acadia Parish.
Waste Connections will continue running their regular residential garbage routes on Monday, Sept. 7, in order to prevent any delays in trash pick-up.
Those who normally have their garbage picked up on Monday should have their waste containers at the curb as normal on Sunday evening.
Additionally, the Acadia Parish Landfill will be open on Labor Day for all residents who need to bring bulk waste and debris. The landfill is located at 611 Petal Road in Egan and will be open from 7 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Acadia Parish Today

Crowley Post-Signal
602 N. Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526
Phone: 337-783-3450
Fax: 337-788-0949

Rayne-Acadian Tribune
108 North Adama, Rayne, LA 70578
Phone: 337-334-3186
Fax: 337-334-8474

Church Point News
315 N. Main St., Church Point, LA 70525
Phone: 337-684-5711
Fax: 337-684-5793

Acadia Parish Today Copyright  © 2020