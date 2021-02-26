New hospital plans presented at recent ASLH public hearing

One final step is left to complete in the Acadia-St. Landry Hospital U.S. Department of Agriculture loan application.

“We have done our homework, and we have assembled a team of healthcare experts, architects, attorneys and communication professionals to help ensure that we can keep the promises that we are making to the community,” ASLH CEO Cindy Walters said.

Walters provided an update on the loan application as well as plans for the new hospital during a public meeting on Feb. 17. Only one question was asked during the public meeting, and it regarded the hospital’s financials.

The loan application will include the following: a full architectural report (which is complete); an environmental report and geotechnical soil boring sample (which are complete); and a financial model or proformer (which is also complete).

A second opinion on the proformer is also required, and that is currently being completed. The proformer includes a five-year look back at the hospital’s financials and an analysis and projection of five years of financials going forward.

Walters said she anticipates the second opinion will be completed by end of March.

“This is the only thing pending for the loan application to be filed,” she said. “We hope to file the application by the end of March.”

Walters continued, “The financial proformer looked great, and the numbers were good. We are fully expecting to be funded.”

Walters announced the plan to build the new $30 million to $35 million hospital facility in July of 2019. In addition to a $24 million U.S. Department of Agriculture loan, the plan to cover the cost of the hospital also includes funds generated by a millage approved last fall, $5 million in new market tax credits and a $2.12 million local bank loan.

“We had a millage that was approved last fall that went to 10 mils for 10 years,” Walters said. “That proposal replaced the 7.6 mils that was currently being paid. This is going to support and allow us to construct a first-class facility. That economic impact on our community is going to be very positive. There are going to be construction jobs that are going to jump-start the economy during this project, and we anticipate having an increase in space and expanded services and a need for 10 to 15 percent more personnel.”

The proposed site for the hospital is on La. Hwy. 35, just south of the Church Point Wholesale facility. The 17-acre tract is already owned by the hospital.

The planned hospital will be double the size of the current facility, an increase from 35,000 square feet to 70,000 square feet.

The current hospital facility is 54 years old. The hospital is licensed for 30 beds, offering inpatient services, a swing-bed program, behavioral health program, diagnostics, six physicians on staff, respiratory and rehabilitation therapy and ground and air transport.

ASLH is one of 27 critical access hospitals in the state. The hospital service district is comprised of portions of both Acadia and St. Landry parishes.

Earlier this year, Walters said she hoped to find out if the loan has been approved by the fall, and she would like to break ground on the project in the fall. Walters estimated that the construction will be an 18- to 24-month long project after the ground breaking.

During the meeting, Walters provided an overview of the project, the cost estimate and the timetable for completing the project.

“We have moved from inpatient services to more of an outpatient, and the demands for technology, for administration, for diagnostics and patient care just cannot be met in this older facility,” Walters said. “We are following in the footsteps of other community hospitals that are currently under construction or have been recently constructed. The executives there are using similar funding resources such as the USDA loan, new market tax credits, bank lending and community investment through millages.”

Walters discussed how St. James and West Felciana parishes and northern Caddo Parish have constructed new hospitals using similar funding, and staff members from ASLH recently attended the grand opening of Riverland Medical Center in Concordia Parish, also funded through similar means.

“We asked the community, through research, what they wanted and needed in a new hospital,” Walters said. “We have planned the new hospital around what they said, and the proposed hospital will be twice as large as the current hospital. We will double the size of the current hospital with outpatient services and lots of space as well as a new wound care program that we have initiated here. We will have a community cafeteria and a walking trail for full rehabilitation services and wellness for our staff.

“All of our patient rooms are going to be single, private rooms with the space for technology and visiting family members. The proposed hospital will have a new, large emergency department with private rooms and the latest technology. The diagnostic services will be expanded, and we will have more specialty care with sub specialists rotating through our clinics.

“We will expand our behavioral health services. The new hospital is going to make this area more sustainable and citizens want to work and live in an area that provides excellent healthcare as well as schools.”

Jeremiah Meck, the hospital’s program coordinator, presented a slide show and described the floor plan for the new hospital.

“Our property is very narrow and very deep, so the facility is built kind of going back as opposed to going out,” Meck said. “Your patient waiting is actually in the back of facility. The main entry will have diagnostic services, lab and the emergency department. All nursing and patient care services are on the south side of the facility.

“On the north side of the facility, the rear side, you will have your dietary, plant services and materials management. These are all strategically placed at the back of the facility because this is where deliveries are coming into the facility.”

Meck also pointed out the medical office building which will house the facility’s primary care clinic, wound clinic, administrative offices, medical records and information technology. The facility will also feature inpatient and outpatient behavioral units, main and emergency entrances, ample parking, a community walking trail and a reservoir.

“There is a lot of strategic planning that went into this and the layout of this,” Meck added.

Meck said the preliminary architectural report is a big part of the USDA application.

“The USDA wants to have a really good idea of what your facility is going to look like and how it’s going to be laid out,” he said.

Meck added, “The next step is going to be getting all the little rooms, the bathrooms and everything, that need to go into all of the different departments.”