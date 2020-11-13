Negligent homicide charged in October fatal crash near Rayne

Blaine Anthony Daigle, 38, of Rayne, has been arrested and charged with negligent homicide in a crash that happened in October on Louisiana Highway 35 north of Rayne.

According to police, one person died in the crash after a cement truck hit an SUV head-on and then rolled over onto a passenger vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle died after being transported to a hospital, police said.

Police did not release any information related to the investigation, and did not say what led to the arrest.

Blaine was booked into the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office Jail. His bond was set at $50,000.