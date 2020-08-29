Nearly 400 in Crowley without electricity at 8 a.m. Saturday

As of 8 a.m. Saturday, Cleco had restored power to all but 389 customers in Crowley.

Over 40 percent of the roughly 140,000 Cleco customers who experienced outages after Hurricane Laura made landfall early Thursday morning had power restored Saturday morning, according to a statement from the company.

“This is our day-two morning update,” said James Lass, director of distribution operations and emergency management. “Workers will be removing trees and replacing poles and power lines throughout the day. We also will continue assessing damage, as it’s very widespread. There are some areas we still haven’t been able to fully survey due to flooding.”

Cleco has said the recovery could be long, and the hardest hit parishes, including Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Grant, Rapides and Vernon may experience extended outages.

Cleco plans to begin providing restoration timeframes for specific towns and cities as damage assessments are completed.

“We want to assure our customers that crews are working as safely and quickly as possible to restore their power,” said Lass. “We appreciate our customers’ patience.”