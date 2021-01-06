Narcotics arrests listed by sheriff

Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson has announced the following arrests made by the APSO Narcotics Division:

• Mathew Adams, 27, of Crowley: distribution of marijuana.

• Kedrick Arceneaux, 21, of Crowley: possession of alprazolam, misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

• Kenneth Chevis, 31, of Lafayette: possession with intent to distribute of marijuana, illegal carrying of a firearm, drug-free zone, possession of paraphernalia.

• William Anthony Delahoussaye II, 40, of Crowley: possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine, possession of Adderall, possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Louis Doffoney, 36, of Crowley: distribution of fentanyl, two counts possession of a controlled dangerous substance in a drug-free zone, distribution of heroin.

• Jordan Douget, 23, of Eunice: possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, felon in possession of a firearm.

• Cameron Gibson, 21, of Rayne: possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, proceeds from drug offense, illegal carrying of weapons.

• Robert Greschke II, 41, of Crowley: distribution of synthetic marijuana, two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance in a drug-free zone, possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

• Myles Guidry, 19, of Crowley: possession with intent to distribute lortabs, proceeds from drug offense, illegal possession of stolen firearm in presence of a controlled dangerous substance.

• Jarvis Hopkins, 26, of Crowley: possession of oxycodone.

• Shane Lebouef, 31, of Crowley: distribution of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled dangerous substance in a drug-free zone.

• Joshua Maynard, 37, of Crowley: possession of methamphetamine, possession of alprazolam.

• Katherine Roy, 51, of Crowley: distribution of synthetic marijuana, possession of a controlled dangerous substance in a drug-free zone.

• Antonio Smith, 30, of Crowley: possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute crack, possession of Adderall, possession of a controlled dangerous substance in a drug-free zone, proceeds from drug offense, disarming a peace officer, aggravated flight from an officer, resisting by force, aggravated battery with a dangerous weapon.