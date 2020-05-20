Narcotics arrests announced by Acadia Sheriff’s Office

A number of narcotics arrests have been announced by the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office.

“As our deputies stayed busy during the pandemic, so did our narcotics agents,” said Sheriff K.P. Gibson. “They continued to work and make cases against those involved in the narcotics industry.”

Recent arrests include:

• Matthew Adams, 26, of Crowley: possession with intent to distribute marijuana, monies derived from drug proceeds

• Tremayne Butler, 42, of Church Point: possession with intent to distribute xanax, monies derived from drug proceeds.

• Paul Goodley, 45, of Crowley: three counts distribution of methamphetamines, possession of methamphetamines, monies derived from drug proceeds.

• Jason Guidry, 43, of Rayne: distribution of heroin.

• Emily Istre, 37, of Morse: distribution of subutex

• Teddrick Onezine, 37, of Crowley: two counts distribution of methamphetamines, possession with intent to distribute synthetic marijuana, monies derived from drug proceeds.