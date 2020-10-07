Narcotics arrests announced

Recent narcotics arrests have been announced by Acadia parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson.

They include:

• David Core, 29, of Crowley: possession of oxycodone; possession of suboxone; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled dangerous substance in a drug-free zone.

• Wendell Garrie Jr., 31, of Crowley: possession of morphine; possession of hydrocodone; possession of tramadol; possession of subutex; possession with intent to distribute marijuana; possession with intent to distribute THC oil; distribution of THC wax; illegal possession of a stolen firearm; possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; monies involving proceeds from controlled dangerous substance transactions.

• Emily Istre, 37, of Morse: possession of heroin; possession of methamphetamine; possession of alprazolam.

• Jodi Lopez, 36, of Rayne: distribution of suboxone (sublingual); possession of a controlled dangerous substance in a drug-free zone.

• Leigha Menard, 26, of Crowley: possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; money from drug transactions.

• Terry Trahan Jr., 32, of Morse: possession with intent to distribute heroin; possession with intent to distribute suboxone; possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Tyler James Williamson, 24, of Church Point: possession with intent to distribute marijuana; possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia.