Color Run participants enjoy the Mire VFD events.
Mire VFD host new events
Members and volunteers of the Mire Volunteer Fire Department hosted their 2020 annual fundraiser at the Rayne Civic Center where a number of new events were enjoyed by all.
In addition to numerous bands providing musical entertainment and other family-oriented events, a “Color Run” was held for anyone wanting to “spread a little color” in the world and participate in a 1.5 mile run/walk.
A poker run was also held and enjoyed by bikers.
Special thanks to everyone who participated in the events and to the donors for all the events.