Color Run participants enjoy the Mire VFD events.

Mire VFD host new events

Thu, 04/23/2020 - 9:44am
Thursday, April 23, 2020

Members and volunteers of the Mire Volunteer Fire Department hosted their 2020 annual fundraiser at the Rayne Civic Center where a number of new events were enjoyed by all.
In addition to numerous bands providing musical entertainment and other family-oriented events, a “Color Run” was held for anyone wanting to “spread a little color” in the world and participate in a 1.5 mile run/walk.
A poker run was also held and enjoyed by bikers.
Special thanks to everyone who participated in the events and to the donors for all the events.

