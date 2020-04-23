Mire VFD host new events

Members and volunteers of the Mire Volunteer Fire Department hosted their 2020 annual fundraiser at the Rayne Civic Center where a number of new events were enjoyed by all.

In addition to numerous bands providing musical entertainment and other family-oriented events, a “Color Run” was held for anyone wanting to “spread a little color” in the world and participate in a 1.5 mile run/walk.

A poker run was also held and enjoyed by bikers.

Special thanks to everyone who participated in the events and to the donors for all the events.